Subsquid Price(SQD)
The current price of Subsquid (SQD) today is 0.19778 USD with a current market cap of $ 131.10M USD. SQD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Subsquid Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 280.00K USD
- Subsquid price change within the day is -2.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 662.85M USD
Track the price changes of Subsquid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0048094
|-2.37%
|30 Days
|$ +0.05378
|+37.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.12593
|+175.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.11883
|+150.51%
Today, SQD recorded a change of $ -0.0048094 (-2.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.Subsquid 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.05378 (+37.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.Subsquid 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SQD saw a change of $ +0.12593 (+175.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Subsquid 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.11883 (+150.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Subsquid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-2.37%
+5.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Subsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences.
|1 SQD to VND
₫5,204.5807
|1 SQD to AUD
A$0.3085368
|1 SQD to GBP
￡0.148335
|1 SQD to EUR
€0.1740464
|1 SQD to USD
$0.19778
|1 SQD to MYR
RM0.8524318
|1 SQD to TRY
₺7.6125522
|1 SQD to JPY
¥28.2944068
|1 SQD to RUB
₽16.21796
|1 SQD to INR
₹16.732188
|1 SQD to IDR
Rp3,296.3320148
|1 SQD to KRW
₩281.73761
|1 SQD to PHP
₱11.026235
|1 SQD to EGP
￡E.10.0511796
|1 SQD to BRL
R$1.1214126
|1 SQD to CAD
C$0.2709586
|1 SQD to BDT
৳24.0362034
|1 SQD to NGN
₦316.9543168
|1 SQD to UAH
₴8.2098478
|1 SQD to VES
Bs17.00908
|1 SQD to PKR
Rs55.6018914
|1 SQD to KZT
₸101.0102016
|1 SQD to THB
฿6.605852
|1 SQD to TWD
NT$6.338849
|1 SQD to AED
د.إ0.7258526
|1 SQD to CHF
Fr0.1621796
|1 SQD to HKD
HK$1.532795
|1 SQD to MAD
.د.م1.8314428
|1 SQD to MXN
$3.8804436
For a more in-depth understanding of Subsquid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
