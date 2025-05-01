What is SSV Token (SSV)

SSV.Network is a Decentralized ETH Staking Network based on joint research with the Ethereum foundation; Secret-Shared-Validators (SSV) is a secure way to split a validator key between non-trusting nodes (or operators). A unique protocol that enables distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator.

