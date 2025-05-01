Join MEXC Today
StarLink Price(STARL)
The current price of StarLink (STARL) today is 0.0000004779 USD with a current market cap of $ 4.77M USD. STARL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StarLink Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.08K USD
- StarLink price change within the day is +2.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.98T USD
Track the price changes of StarLink for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000001079
|+2.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000000305
|+6.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000000773
|-13.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000002917
|-37.91%
Today, STARL recorded a change of $ +0.00000001079 (+2.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.StarLink 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000000305 (+6.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.StarLink 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STARL saw a change of $ -0.0000000773 (-13.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.StarLink 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000002917 (-37.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of StarLink: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+2.31%
-3.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STARL is the first 100% community owned decentralized virtual space project. $STARL is the governance token of the Starl Ecosystem. Buy, sell and trade virtual satellites, spacecraft and lands while exploring the solar system.
|1 STARL to VND
₫0.0125759385
|1 STARL to AUD
A$0.000000745524
|1 STARL to GBP
￡0.000000358425
|1 STARL to EUR
€0.000000420552
|1 STARL to USD
$0.0000004779
|1 STARL to MYR
RM0.000002059749
|1 STARL to TRY
₺0.000018394371
|1 STARL to JPY
¥0.000068368374
|1 STARL to RUB
₽0.0000391878
|1 STARL to INR
₹0.000040425561
|1 STARL to IDR
Rp0.007964996814
|1 STARL to KRW
₩0.000679798413
|1 STARL to PHP
₱0.000026652483
|1 STARL to EGP
￡E.0.000024286878
|1 STARL to BRL
R$0.000002709693
|1 STARL to CAD
C$0.000000654723
|1 STARL to BDT
৳0.000058079187
|1 STARL to NGN
₦0.000765863424
|1 STARL to UAH
₴0.000019837629
|1 STARL to VES
Bs0.0000410994
|1 STARL to PKR
Rs0.000134352027
|1 STARL to KZT
₸0.000244073088
|1 STARL to THB
฿0.00001596186
|1 STARL to TWD
NT$0.000015311916
|1 STARL to AED
د.إ0.000001753893
|1 STARL to CHF
Fr0.000000391878
|1 STARL to HKD
HK$0.000003703725
|1 STARL to MAD
.د.م0.000004425354
|1 STARL to MXN
$0.000009376398
For a more in-depth understanding of StarLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
