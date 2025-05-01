Join MEXC Today
STAT Price(STAT)
The current price of STAT (STAT) today is 0.07321 USD with a current market cap of $ 5.19M USD. STAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.91K USD
- STAT price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.92M USD
Get real-time price updates of the STAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STAT price information.
Track the price changes of STAT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001687
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00024
|-0.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00307
|+4.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01703
|-18.88%
Today, STAT recorded a change of $ -0.0001687 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.STAT 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00024 (-0.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.STAT 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STAT saw a change of $ +0.00307 (+4.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.STAT 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01703 (-18.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of STAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-0.22%
-4.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STAT is the world's first project to introduce Trader NFT that enables NFT holders to get the real-time trading history of the trader. STAT is developing various services for traders, and these services are based on STAT tokens.
For a more in-depth understanding of STAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
