SaitaChain Logo

SaitaChain Price(STC)

USD

SaitaChain (STC) Live Price Chart

$0.00021098
$0.00021098$0.00021098
-5.39%(1D)

STC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of SaitaChain (STC) today is 0.00021098 USD with a current market cap of $ 9.48M USD. STC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SaitaChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.68K USD
- SaitaChain price change within the day is -5.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.92B USD

Get real-time price updates of the STC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STC price information.

STC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SaitaChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000120197-5.39%
30 Days$ +0.00004168+24.61%
60 Days$ +0.00001431+7.27%
90 Days$ -0.00005021-19.23%
SaitaChain Price Change Today

Today, STC recorded a change of $ -0.0000120197 (-5.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SaitaChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00004168 (+24.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SaitaChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STC saw a change of $ +0.00001431 (+7.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SaitaChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00005021 (-19.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

STC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SaitaChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002027
$ 0.0002027$ 0.0002027

$ 0.0002428
$ 0.0002428$ 0.0002428

$ 0.002029
$ 0.002029$ 0.002029

-0.50%

-5.39%

-9.22%

STC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.48M
$ 9.48M$ 9.48M

$ 4.68K
$ 4.68K$ 4.68K

44.92B
44.92B 44.92B

What is SaitaChain (STC)

SaitaChain is a dynamic Web 3.0 technology company with a clear mission to empower, educate, and simplify the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) for everyone. Integrating cryptocurrencies into daily life, and building a layer-zero blockchain on saitascan.io

SaitaChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SaitaChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check STC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SaitaChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SaitaChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SaitaChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SaitaChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SaitaChain price prediction page.

SaitaChain Price History

Tracing STC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SaitaChain price history page.

How to buy SaitaChain (STC)

Looking for how to buy SaitaChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SaitaChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STC to Local Currencies

1 STC to VND
5.5519387
1 STC to AUD
A$0.0003291288
1 STC to GBP
0.0001561252
1 STC to EUR
0.0001856624
1 STC to USD
$0.00021098
1 STC to MYR
RM0.0009093238
1 STC to TRY
0.0081185104
1 STC to JPY
¥0.030159591
1 STC to RUB
0.01730036
1 STC to INR
0.017848908
1 STC to IDR
Rp3.5163319268
1 STC to KRW
0.3009692994
1 STC to PHP
0.0117769036
1 STC to EGP
￡E.0.0107051252
1 STC to BRL
R$0.0011941468
1 STC to CAD
C$0.0002911524
1 STC to BDT
0.0256403994
1 STC to NGN
0.3381081088
1 STC to UAH
0.0087577798
1 STC to VES
Bs0.01814428
1 STC to PKR
Rs0.0593128074
1 STC to KZT
0.1077517056
1 STC to THB
฿0.0070425124
1 STC to TWD
NT$0.006761909
1 STC to AED
د.إ0.0007742966
1 STC to CHF
Fr0.0001730036
1 STC to HKD
HK$0.001635095
1 STC to MAD
.د.م0.0019536748
1 STC to MXN
$0.0041373178

SaitaChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SaitaChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SaitaChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SaitaChain

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

STC
USD

1 STC = 0.00021098 USD

Trade

STCUSDT
$0.00021098
$0.00021098$0.00021098
-5.40%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee