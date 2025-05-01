Join MEXC Today
STEPN Price(STEPN)
The current price of STEPN (STEPN) today is 0.05798 USD with a current market cap of $ 163.41M USD. STEPN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STEPN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.99M USD
- STEPN price change within the day is +0.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.82B USD
Get real-time price updates of the STEPN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STEPN price information.
Track the price changes of STEPN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004487
|+0.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01073
|+22.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00131
|-2.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03902
|-40.23%
Today, STEPN recorded a change of $ +0.0004487 (+0.78%), reflecting its latest market activity.STEPN 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01073 (+22.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.STEPN 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STEPN saw a change of $ -0.00131 (-2.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.STEPN 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03902 (-40.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of STEPN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.
|1 STEPN to VND
₫1,525.7437
|1 STEPN to AUD
A$0.0904488
|1 STEPN to GBP
￡0.043485
|1 STEPN to EUR
€0.0510224
|1 STEPN to USD
$0.05798
|1 STEPN to MYR
RM0.2498938
|1 STEPN to TRY
₺2.2316502
|1 STEPN to JPY
¥8.2946188
|1 STEPN to RUB
₽4.75436
|1 STEPN to INR
₹4.9045282
|1 STEPN to IDR
Rp966.3329468
|1 STEPN to KRW
₩82.4748106
|1 STEPN to PHP
₱3.2335446
|1 STEPN to EGP
￡E.2.9465436
|1 STEPN to BRL
R$0.3287466
|1 STEPN to CAD
C$0.0794326
|1 STEPN to BDT
৳7.0463094
|1 STEPN to NGN
₦92.9164288
|1 STEPN to UAH
₴2.4067498
|1 STEPN to VES
Bs4.98628
|1 STEPN to PKR
Rs16.2999174
|1 STEPN to KZT
₸29.6115456
|1 STEPN to THB
฿1.936532
|1 STEPN to TWD
NT$1.8576792
|1 STEPN to AED
د.إ0.2127866
|1 STEPN to CHF
Fr0.0475436
|1 STEPN to HKD
HK$0.449345
|1 STEPN to MAD
.د.م0.5368948
|1 STEPN to MXN
$1.1375676
For a more in-depth understanding of STEPN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
