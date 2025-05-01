Join MEXC Today
STP Price(STPT)
The current price of STP (STPT) today is 0.05643 USD with a current market cap of $ 109.61M USD. STPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.33M USD
- STP price change within the day is +1.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.94B USD
Get real-time price updates of the STPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STPT price information.
Track the price changes of STP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0009756
|+1.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01535
|+37.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.05658
|-50.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02389
|-29.75%
Today, STPT recorded a change of $ +0.0009756 (+1.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.STP 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01535 (+37.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.STP 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STPT saw a change of $ -0.05658 (-50.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.STP 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02389 (-29.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of STP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.07%
+1.76%
+14.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The STP (Standard Tokenization Protocol) Network aims to build a decentralized network designed to facilitate the discovery and usage of digital assets across global communities.
STP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check STPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about STP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STP price prediction page.
Tracing STPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STP price history page.
Looking for how to buy STP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 STPT to VND
₫1,484.95545
|1 STPT to AUD
A$0.0880308
|1 STPT to GBP
￡0.0423225
|1 STPT to EUR
€0.0496584
|1 STPT to USD
$0.05643
|1 STPT to MYR
RM0.2432133
|1 STPT to TRY
₺2.1719907
|1 STPT to JPY
¥8.0728758
|1 STPT to RUB
₽4.62726
|1 STPT to INR
₹4.7734137
|1 STPT to IDR
Rp940.4996238
|1 STPT to KRW
₩80.2699821
|1 STPT to PHP
₱3.1471011
|1 STPT to EGP
￡E.2.8677726
|1 STPT to BRL
R$0.3199581
|1 STPT to CAD
C$0.0773091
|1 STPT to BDT
৳6.8579379
|1 STPT to NGN
₦90.4324608
|1 STPT to UAH
₴2.3424093
|1 STPT to VES
Bs4.85298
|1 STPT to PKR
Rs15.8641659
|1 STPT to KZT
₸28.8199296
|1 STPT to THB
฿1.884762
|1 STPT to TWD
NT$1.8080172
|1 STPT to AED
د.إ0.2070981
|1 STPT to CHF
Fr0.0462726
|1 STPT to HKD
HK$0.4373325
|1 STPT to MAD
.د.م0.5225418
|1 STPT to MXN
$1.1071566
For a more in-depth understanding of STP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
