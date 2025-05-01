Join MEXC Today
Stride Price(STRD)
The current price of Stride (STRD) today is 0.2721 USD with a current market cap of $ 23.90M USD. STRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.97K USD
- Stride price change within the day is -9.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 87.83M USD
Track the price changes of Stride for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.027898
|-9.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0495
|-15.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0493
|+22.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1205
|-30.70%
Today, STRD recorded a change of $ -0.027898 (-9.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.Stride 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0495 (-15.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.Stride 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STRD saw a change of $ +0.0493 (+22.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Stride 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1205 (-30.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Stride: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
-9.47%
+43.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stride is the leading liquid staking provider in the Cosmos and Modular ecosystems.
|1 STRD to VND
₫7,160.3115
|1 STRD to AUD
A$0.424476
|1 STRD to GBP
￡0.204075
|1 STRD to EUR
€0.239448
|1 STRD to USD
$0.2721
|1 STRD to MYR
RM1.172751
|1 STRD to TRY
₺10.473129
|1 STRD to JPY
¥38.926626
|1 STRD to RUB
₽22.3122
|1 STRD to INR
₹23.016939
|1 STRD to IDR
Rp4,534.998186
|1 STRD to KRW
₩387.054087
|1 STRD to PHP
₱15.175017
|1 STRD to EGP
￡E.13.828122
|1 STRD to BRL
R$1.542807
|1 STRD to CAD
C$0.372777
|1 STRD to BDT
৳33.068313
|1 STRD to NGN
₦436.056576
|1 STRD to UAH
₴11.294871
|1 STRD to VES
Bs23.4006
|1 STRD to PKR
Rs76.495473
|1 STRD to KZT
₸138.966912
|1 STRD to THB
฿9.08814
|1 STRD to TWD
NT$8.718084
|1 STRD to AED
د.إ0.998607
|1 STRD to CHF
Fr0.223122
|1 STRD to HKD
HK$2.108775
|1 STRD to MAD
.د.م2.519646
|1 STRD to MXN
$5.338602
For a more in-depth understanding of Stride, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
