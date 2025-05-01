Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
STUFF.io Price(STUFF)
The current price of STUFF.io (STUFF) today is 0.00605 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.98M USD. STUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STUFF.io Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.34K USD
- STUFF.io price change within the day is +0.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.15B USD
Get real-time price updates of the STUFF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STUFF price information.
Track the price changes of STUFF.io for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000397
|+0.66%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00028
|-4.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00249
|-29.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00664
|-52.33%
Today, STUFF recorded a change of $ +0.0000397 (+0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.STUFF.io 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00028 (-4.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.STUFF.io 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STUFF saw a change of $ -0.00249 (-29.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.STUFF.io 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00664 (-52.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of STUFF.io: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.66%
-6.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BOOK is the utility token for Book.io. Book.io is the foremost web3 marketplace for eBooks and Audiobooks globally. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we have established authentic digital ownership for digital media, fundamentally transforming the landscape of buying and selling digital content on the internet.
STUFF.io is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STUFF.io investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check STUFF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about STUFF.io on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STUFF.io buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STUFF.io, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STUFF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STUFF.io price prediction page.
Tracing STUFF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STUFF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STUFF.io price history page.
Looking for how to buy STUFF.io? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STUFF.io on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 STUFF to VND
₫159.20575
|1 STUFF to AUD
A$0.009438
|1 STUFF to GBP
￡0.0045375
|1 STUFF to EUR
€0.005324
|1 STUFF to USD
$0.00605
|1 STUFF to MYR
RM0.0260755
|1 STUFF to TRY
₺0.2328645
|1 STUFF to JPY
¥0.865513
|1 STUFF to RUB
₽0.4961
|1 STUFF to INR
₹0.5117695
|1 STUFF to IDR
Rp100.833293
|1 STUFF to KRW
₩8.6059435
|1 STUFF to PHP
₱0.3374085
|1 STUFF to EGP
￡E.0.307461
|1 STUFF to BRL
R$0.0343035
|1 STUFF to CAD
C$0.0082885
|1 STUFF to BDT
৳0.7352565
|1 STUFF to NGN
₦9.695488
|1 STUFF to UAH
₴0.2511355
|1 STUFF to VES
Bs0.5203
|1 STUFF to PKR
Rs1.7008365
|1 STUFF to KZT
₸3.089856
|1 STUFF to THB
฿0.20207
|1 STUFF to TWD
NT$0.193842
|1 STUFF to AED
د.إ0.0222035
|1 STUFF to CHF
Fr0.004961
|1 STUFF to HKD
HK$0.0468875
|1 STUFF to MAD
.د.م0.056023
|1 STUFF to MXN
$0.118701
For a more in-depth understanding of STUFF.io, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee