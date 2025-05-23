What is SUEDE AI (SUEDE)

AI music meets real artists. Create, stream & own with $SUEDE — powering Suede Radio, Suede Social & the first AI + artist launchpad in Web3 music.

SUEDE AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SUEDE AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SUEDE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SUEDE AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SUEDE AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SUEDE AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SUEDE AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUEDE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SUEDE AI price prediction page.

SUEDE AI Price History

Tracing SUEDE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUEDE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SUEDE AI price history page.

How to buy SUEDE AI (SUEDE)

Looking for how to buy SUEDE AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SUEDE AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SUEDE to Local Currencies

1 SUEDE to VND ₫ 152.82036 1 SUEDE to AUD A$ 0.0091188 1 SUEDE to GBP ￡ 0.0043508 1 SUEDE to EUR € 0.0051852 1 SUEDE to USD $ 0.00596 1 SUEDE to MYR RM 0.0252108 1 SUEDE to TRY ₺ 0.2317248 1 SUEDE to JPY ¥ 0.849598 1 SUEDE to RUB ₽ 0.4736412 1 SUEDE to INR ₹ 0.5070172 1 SUEDE to IDR Rp 96.1290188 1 SUEDE to KRW ₩ 8.1420752 1 SUEDE to PHP ₱ 0.3298264 1 SUEDE to EGP ￡E. 0.2972848 1 SUEDE to BRL R$ 0.0336144 1 SUEDE to CAD C$ 0.0081652 1 SUEDE to BDT ৳ 0.7261664 1 SUEDE to NGN ₦ 9.4753272 1 SUEDE to UAH ₴ 0.2474592 1 SUEDE to VES Bs 0.56024 1 SUEDE to PKR Rs 1.6802432 1 SUEDE to KZT ₸ 3.04854 1 SUEDE to THB ฿ 0.1936404 1 SUEDE to TWD NT$ 0.1786212 1 SUEDE to AED د.إ 0.0218732 1 SUEDE to CHF Fr 0.0048872 1 SUEDE to HKD HK$ 0.0466668 1 SUEDE to MAD .د.م 0.0547724 1 SUEDE to MXN $ 0.1146704

SUEDE AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUEDE AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUEDE AI What is the price of SUEDE AI (SUEDE) today? The live price of SUEDE AI (SUEDE) is 0.00596 USD . What is the market cap of SUEDE AI (SUEDE)? The current market cap of SUEDE AI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUEDE by its real-time market price of 0.00596 USD . What is the circulating supply of SUEDE AI (SUEDE)? The current circulating supply of SUEDE AI (SUEDE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SUEDE AI (SUEDE)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of SUEDE AI (SUEDE) is 0.00953 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SUEDE AI (SUEDE)? The 24-hour trading volume of SUEDE AI (SUEDE) is $ 88.48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.