aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

aiSUI Price Prediction

1 SUIAGENT to VND ₫ 35.205093 1 SUIAGENT to AUD A$ 0.00210069 1 SUIAGENT to GBP ￡ 0.00100229 1 SUIAGENT to EUR € 0.00119451 1 SUIAGENT to USD $ 0.001373 1 SUIAGENT to MYR RM 0.00580779 1 SUIAGENT to TRY ₺ 0.05338224 1 SUIAGENT to JPY ¥ 0.19572115 1 SUIAGENT to RUB ₽ 0.10911231 1 SUIAGENT to INR ₹ 0.11680111 1 SUIAGENT to IDR Rp 22.14515819 1 SUIAGENT to KRW ₩ 1.87568276 1 SUIAGENT to PHP ₱ 0.07598182 1 SUIAGENT to EGP ￡E. 0.06848524 1 SUIAGENT to BRL R$ 0.00774372 1 SUIAGENT to CAD C$ 0.00188101 1 SUIAGENT to BDT ৳ 0.16728632 1 SUIAGENT to NGN ₦ 2.18282286 1 SUIAGENT to UAH ₴ 0.05700696 1 SUIAGENT to VES Bs 0.129062 1 SUIAGENT to PKR Rs 0.38707616 1 SUIAGENT to KZT ₸ 0.7022895 1 SUIAGENT to THB ฿ 0.04460877 1 SUIAGENT to TWD NT$ 0.04114881 1 SUIAGENT to AED د.إ 0.00503891 1 SUIAGENT to CHF Fr 0.00112586 1 SUIAGENT to HKD HK$ 0.01075059 1 SUIAGENT to MAD .د.م 0.01261787 1 SUIAGENT to MXN $ 0.02641652

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aiSUI What is the price of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) today? The live price of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) is 0.001373 USD . What is the market cap of aiSUI (SUIAGENT)? The current market cap of aiSUI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUIAGENT by its real-time market price of 0.001373 USD . What is the circulating supply of aiSUI (SUIAGENT)? The current circulating supply of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of aiSUI (SUIAGENT)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) is 0.005919 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of aiSUI (SUIAGENT)? The 24-hour trading volume of aiSUI (SUIAGENT) is $ 237.93K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

