USD

SUN (SUN) Live Price Chart

$0.017524
$0.017524$0.017524
-1.07%(1D)

SUN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of SUN (SUN) today is 0.017524 USD with a current market cap of $ 337.19M USD. SUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 952.77K USD
- SUN price change within the day is -1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.24B USD

Get real-time price updates of the SUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SUN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SUN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00018953-1.06%
30 Days$ +0.000982+5.93%
60 Days$ +0.000295+1.71%
90 Days$ -0.003131-15.16%
SUN Price Change Today

Today, SUN recorded a change of $ -0.00018953 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SUN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000982 (+5.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SUN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SUN saw a change of $ +0.000295 (+1.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SUN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003131 (-15.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SUN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.017454
$ 0.017454$ 0.017454

$ 0.017825
$ 0.017825$ 0.017825

$ 0.066
$ 0.066$ 0.066

-0.07%

-1.06%

+1.68%

SUN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 337.19M
$ 337.19M$ 337.19M

$ 952.77K
$ 952.77K$ 952.77K

19.24B
19.24B 19.24B

What is SUN (SUN)

SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.

SUN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SUN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SUN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SUN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SUN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SUN price prediction page.

SUN Price History

Tracing SUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SUN price history page.

How to buy SUN (SUN)

Looking for how to buy SUN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SUN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SUN to Local Currencies

1 SUN to VND
461.14406
1 SUN to AUD
A$0.02733744
1 SUN to GBP
0.01296776
1 SUN to EUR
0.01542112
1 SUN to USD
$0.017524
1 SUN to MYR
RM0.07552844
1 SUN to TRY
0.67432352
1 SUN to JPY
¥2.505932
1 SUN to RUB
1.43679276
1 SUN to INR
1.4825304
1 SUN to IDR
Rp292.06654984
1 SUN to KRW
24.99851172
1 SUN to PHP
0.97818968
1 SUN to EGP
￡E.0.889343
1 SUN to BRL
R$0.09918584
1 SUN to CAD
C$0.02418312
1 SUN to BDT
2.12969172
1 SUN to NGN
28.08326144
1 SUN to UAH
0.72742124
1 SUN to VES
Bs1.507064
1 SUN to PKR
Rs4.92652212
1 SUN to KZT
8.94985728
1 SUN to THB
฿0.58495112
1 SUN to TWD
NT$0.56181944
1 SUN to AED
د.إ0.06431308
1 SUN to CHF
Fr0.01436968
1 SUN to HKD
HK$0.135811
1 SUN to MAD
.د.م0.16227224
1 SUN to MXN
$0.34364564

SUN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SUN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUN

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

