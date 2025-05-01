What is Sweat Economy (SWEAT)

Sweatcoin is a highly popular mobile fitness app that was first launched in 2016. With over 110 million users worldwide, the app sets out to motivate healthier living by rewarding users for daily physical activity. Users are rewarded with an in-app currency — Sweatcoin, a non-crypto virtual token which functions as a monetary incentive to reward users for their physical activity. Users can now convert Sweatcoin to SWEAT — the crypto token — to claim real world prizes and experiences. Sweatcoin is ranked first for the most downloaded health and fitness app in 58 countries.

Sweat Economy is available on MEXC



