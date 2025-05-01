Join MEXC Today
SwftCoin Price(SWFTC)
The current price of SwftCoin (SWFTC) today is 0.013725 USD with a current market cap of $ 137.25M USD. SWFTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SwftCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.05K USD
- SwftCoin price change within the day is +2.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Track the price changes of SwftCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00031251
|+2.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.004528
|+49.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001287
|-8.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008082
|-37.07%
Today, SWFTC recorded a change of $ +0.00031251 (+2.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.SwftCoin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004528 (+49.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.SwftCoin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SWFTC saw a change of $ -0.001287 (-8.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SwftCoin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.008082 (-37.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SwftCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.44%
+2.33%
-6.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SWFTC: Powering SWFT Blockchain and AI Services (SWFTGPT) SwftCoin ($SWFTC) is the native utility token driving SWFT Blockchain's AI-powered ecosystem, SWFTGPT, and the first ever AI token featured on Coinbase. SWFTGPT is also the first domain-specific LLM for crypto.
|1 SWFTC to VND
₫361.173375
|1 SWFTC to AUD
A$0.021411
|1 SWFTC to GBP
￡0.01029375
|1 SWFTC to EUR
€0.012078
|1 SWFTC to USD
$0.013725
|1 SWFTC to MYR
RM0.05915475
|1 SWFTC to TRY
₺0.52827525
|1 SWFTC to JPY
¥1.963773
|1 SWFTC to RUB
₽1.12531275
|1 SWFTC to INR
₹1.16099775
|1 SWFTC to IDR
Rp228.7499085
|1 SWFTC to KRW
₩19.52340075
|1 SWFTC to PHP
₱0.765306
|1 SWFTC to EGP
￡E.0.6975045
|1 SWFTC to BRL
R$0.07782075
|1 SWFTC to CAD
C$0.01880325
|1 SWFTC to BDT
৳1.66799925
|1 SWFTC to NGN
₦21.995136
|1 SWFTC to UAH
₴0.56972475
|1 SWFTC to VES
Bs1.18035
|1 SWFTC to PKR
Rs3.85850925
|1 SWFTC to KZT
₸7.009632
|1 SWFTC to THB
฿0.458415
|1 SWFTC to TWD
NT$0.439749
|1 SWFTC to AED
د.إ0.05037075
|1 SWFTC to CHF
Fr0.0112545
|1 SWFTC to HKD
HK$0.10636875
|1 SWFTC to MAD
.د.م0.1270935
|1 SWFTC to MXN
$0.2692845
For a more in-depth understanding of SwftCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
