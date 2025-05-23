What is Space and Time (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) scales zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs on a decentralized data warehouse to deliver trustless data processing to smart contracts. You can use SXT to join comprehensive blockchain data we've indexed from major chains with your app's data or other offchain datasets. Proof of SQL is SXT's sub-second ZK coporcessor, which allows your smart contract to ask complicated questions about activity on its own chain or other chains and get back a ZK-proven answer next block.

Space and Time is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Space and Time investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Space and Time on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Space and Time buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Space and Time Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Space and Time, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Space and Time price prediction page.

Space and Time Price History

Tracing SXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Space and Time price history page.

How to buy Space and Time (SXT)

Looking for how to buy Space and Time? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Space and Time on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SXT to Local Currencies

1 SXT to VND ₫ 3,087.1764 1 SXT to AUD A$ 0.184212 1 SXT to GBP ￡ 0.087892 1 SXT to EUR € 0.104748 1 SXT to USD $ 0.1204 1 SXT to MYR RM 0.509292 1 SXT to TRY ₺ 4.681152 1 SXT to JPY ¥ 17.16302 1 SXT to RUB ₽ 9.568188 1 SXT to INR ₹ 10.242428 1 SXT to IDR Rp 1,941.935212 1 SXT to KRW ₩ 164.480848 1 SXT to PHP ₱ 6.662936 1 SXT to EGP ￡E. 6.005552 1 SXT to BRL R$ 0.679056 1 SXT to CAD C$ 0.164948 1 SXT to BDT ৳ 14.669536 1 SXT to NGN ₦ 191.414328 1 SXT to UAH ₴ 4.999008 1 SXT to VES Bs 11.3176 1 SXT to PKR Rs 33.943168 1 SXT to KZT ₸ 61.5846 1 SXT to THB ฿ 3.911796 1 SXT to TWD NT$ 3.608388 1 SXT to AED د.إ 0.441868 1 SXT to CHF Fr 0.098728 1 SXT to HKD HK$ 0.942732 1 SXT to MAD .د.م 1.106476 1 SXT to MXN $ 2.316496

Space and Time Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Space and Time, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Space and Time What is the price of Space and Time (SXT) today? The live price of Space and Time (SXT) is 0.1204 USD . What is the market cap of Space and Time (SXT)? The current market cap of Space and Time is $ 168.56M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SXT by its real-time market price of 0.1204 USD . What is the circulating supply of Space and Time (SXT)? The current circulating supply of Space and Time (SXT) is 1.40B USD . What was the highest price of Space and Time (SXT)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Space and Time (SXT) is 0.2421 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Space and Time (SXT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Space and Time (SXT) is $ 1.37M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.