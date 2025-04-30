What is Syscoin (SYS)

Syscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Syscoin What is the price of Syscoin (SYS) today? The live price of Syscoin (SYS) is 0.04997 USD . What is the market cap of Syscoin (SYS)? The current market cap of Syscoin is $ 40.64M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SYS by its real-time market price of 0.04997 USD . What is the circulating supply of Syscoin (SYS)? The current circulating supply of Syscoin (SYS) is 813.28M USD . What was the highest price of Syscoin (SYS)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Syscoin (SYS) is 0.7001 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Syscoin (SYS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Syscoin (SYS) is $ 943.97K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

