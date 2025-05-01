Join MEXC Today
Talent Protocol Price(TALENT)
The current price of Talent Protocol (TALENT) today is 0.0094 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.34M USD. TALENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Talent Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.32K USD
- Talent Protocol price change within the day is +2.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 142.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TALENT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TALENT price information.
Track the price changes of Talent Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019244
|+2.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000331
|+3.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00775
|-45.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01993
|-67.96%
Today, TALENT recorded a change of $ +0.00019244 (+2.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.Talent Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000331 (+3.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.Talent Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, TALENT saw a change of $ -0.00775 (-45.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Talent Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01993 (-67.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Talent Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
+2.09%
+32.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Professional reputation data for the new internet. Talent Protocol brings professional reputation onchain to make incredible builders more visible.
|1 TALENT to VND
₫247.361
|1 TALENT to AUD
A$0.014664
|1 TALENT to GBP
￡0.00705
|1 TALENT to EUR
€0.008272
|1 TALENT to USD
$0.0094
|1 TALENT to MYR
RM0.040514
|1 TALENT to TRY
₺0.361806
|1 TALENT to JPY
¥1.344952
|1 TALENT to RUB
₽0.770706
|1 TALENT to INR
₹0.795146
|1 TALENT to IDR
Rp156.666604
|1 TALENT to KRW
₩13.371218
|1 TALENT to PHP
₱0.524144
|1 TALENT to EGP
￡E.0.477708
|1 TALENT to BRL
R$0.053298
|1 TALENT to CAD
C$0.012878
|1 TALENT to BDT
৳1.142382
|1 TALENT to NGN
₦15.064064
|1 TALENT to UAH
₴0.390194
|1 TALENT to VES
Bs0.8084
|1 TALENT to PKR
Rs2.642622
|1 TALENT to KZT
₸4.800768
|1 TALENT to THB
฿0.31396
|1 TALENT to TWD
NT$0.301176
|1 TALENT to AED
د.إ0.034498
|1 TALENT to CHF
Fr0.007708
|1 TALENT to HKD
HK$0.07285
|1 TALENT to MAD
.د.م0.087044
|1 TALENT to MXN
$0.184334
For a more in-depth understanding of Talent Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
