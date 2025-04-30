What is TrustFi (TFI)

TrustFi Network is a decentralized BaaS solution for DeFi market based on multichain environment. A complete set of product portfolios developed by TrustFi, including IDO General Protocol (named TrustFi Alpha), Decentralized Staking Contract (named TrustFi Beta) and Providing Liquidity Mining model (“PLM”), which is an important supplement to the DeFi infrastructure built on Web 3.0.

TrustFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About TrustFi What is the price of TrustFi (TFI) today? The live price of TrustFi (TFI) is 0.00421 USD . What is the market cap of TrustFi (TFI)? The current market cap of TrustFi is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TFI by its real-time market price of 0.00421 USD . What is the circulating supply of TrustFi (TFI)? The current circulating supply of TrustFi (TFI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of TrustFi (TFI)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of TrustFi (TFI) is 0.077 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TrustFi (TFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of TrustFi (TFI) is $ 6.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

