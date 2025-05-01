Join MEXC Today
THENA Price(THE)
The current price of THENA (THE) today is 0.2954 USD with a current market cap of $ 30.32M USD. THE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key THENA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.20M USD
- THENA price change within the day is -0.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 102.63M USD
Track the price changes of THENA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001783
|-0.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0075
|-2.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2954
|-50.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3949
|-57.21%
Today, THE recorded a change of $ -0.001783 (-0.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.THENA 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0075 (-2.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.THENA 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, THE saw a change of $ -0.2954 (-50.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.THENA 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3949 (-57.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of THENA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
-0.60%
+7.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…
|1 THE to VND
₫7,773.451
|1 THE to AUD
A$0.460824
|1 THE to GBP
￡0.22155
|1 THE to EUR
€0.259952
|1 THE to USD
$0.2954
|1 THE to MYR
RM1.273174
|1 THE to TRY
₺11.369946
|1 THE to JPY
¥42.295372
|1 THE to RUB
₽24.219846
|1 THE to INR
₹24.987886
|1 THE to IDR
Rp4,923.331364
|1 THE to KRW
₩420.7973
|1 THE to PHP
₱16.474458
|1 THE to EGP
￡E.15.015182
|1 THE to BRL
R$1.674918
|1 THE to CAD
C$0.404698
|1 THE to BDT
৳35.899962
|1 THE to NGN
₦472.64
|1 THE to UAH
₴12.262054
|1 THE to VES
Bs25.4044
|1 THE to PKR
Rs83.045802
|1 THE to KZT
₸150.866688
|1 THE to THB
฿9.872268
|1 THE to TWD
NT$9.464616
|1 THE to AED
د.إ1.084118
|1 THE to CHF
Fr0.242228
|1 THE to HKD
HK$2.28935
|1 THE to MAD
.د.م2.735404
|1 THE to MXN
$5.792794
For a more in-depth understanding of THENA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
