TokenFi Price(TOKEN)
The current price of TokenFi (TOKEN) today is 0.02071 USD with a current market cap of $ 20.71M USD. TOKEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TokenFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 770.23K USD
- TokenFi price change within the day is +5.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Track the price changes of TokenFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0009993
|+5.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064
|+44.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00017
|-0.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01555
|-42.89%
Today, TOKEN recorded a change of $ +0.0009993 (+5.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.TokenFi 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0064 (+44.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.TokenFi 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, TOKEN saw a change of $ -0.00017 (-0.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.TokenFi 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01555 (-42.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of TokenFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TokenFi aims to simplify the crypto and asset tokenization process and eventually become the foremost tokenization platform in the world. It was launched by the highly experienced and connected Floki team that launched the popular Floki token that went to an ATH valuation of $3.5 billion. They will be leveraging this same experience to make TokenFi the number-one tokenization platform in the industry.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TokenFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TOKEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TokenFi price prediction page.
Tracing TOKEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TOKEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TokenFi price history page.
For a more in-depth understanding of TokenFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
