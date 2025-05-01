Join MEXC Today
TOP Network Price(TOP)
The current price of TOP Network (TOP) today is 0.0001784 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.57M USD. TOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TOP Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 315.93 USD
- TOP Network price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.40B USD
Track the price changes of TOP Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000001398
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001034
|-36.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000063
|-26.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001034
|-36.70%
Today, TOP recorded a change of $ +0.000001398 (+0.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.TOP Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001034 (-36.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.TOP Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, TOP saw a change of $ -0.000063 (-26.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.TOP Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001034 (-36.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of TOP Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.79%
-16.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.
For a more in-depth understanding of TOP Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
