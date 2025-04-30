What is TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA)

TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

TRAVA to Local Currencies

1 TRAVA to VND ₫ 3.352531 1 TRAVA to AUD A$ 0.000198744 1 TRAVA to GBP ￡ 0.000094276 1 TRAVA to EUR € 0.000112112 1 TRAVA to USD $ 0.0001274 1 TRAVA to MYR RM 0.000549094 1 TRAVA to TRY ₺ 0.004902352 1 TRAVA to JPY ¥ 0.01821183 1 TRAVA to RUB ₽ 0.010444252 1 TRAVA to INR ₹ 0.010779314 1 TRAVA to IDR Rp 2.123332484 1 TRAVA to KRW ₩ 0.181739922 1 TRAVA to PHP ₱ 0.007114016 1 TRAVA to EGP ￡E. 0.006464276 1 TRAVA to BRL R$ 0.000721084 1 TRAVA to CAD C$ 0.000175812 1 TRAVA to BDT ৳ 0.015482922 1 TRAVA to NGN ₦ 0.204166144 1 TRAVA to UAH ₴ 0.005288374 1 TRAVA to VES Bs 0.0109564 1 TRAVA to PKR Rs 0.035815962 1 TRAVA to KZT ₸ 0.065065728 1 TRAVA to THB ฿ 0.004253886 1 TRAVA to TWD NT$ 0.004084444 1 TRAVA to AED د.إ 0.000467558 1 TRAVA to CHF Fr 0.000104468 1 TRAVA to HKD HK$ 0.00098735 1 TRAVA to MAD .د.م 0.001179724 1 TRAVA to MXN $ 0.002499588

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRAVA.FINANCE What is the price of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) today? The live price of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) is 0.0001274 USD . What is the market cap of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA)? The current market cap of TRAVA.FINANCE is $ 505.37K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TRAVA by its real-time market price of 0.0001274 USD . What is the circulating supply of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA)? The current circulating supply of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) is 3.97B USD . What was the highest price of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) is 0.03379 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) is $ 22.04K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

