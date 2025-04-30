What is Terrace (TRC)

Terrace is a non-custodial crypto trading terminal and broker with better pricing, deeper liquidity, and broader asset coverage than any CEX, DEX, or MM. Terrace aggregates centralized and decentralized liquidity and abstracts away wallets, chains and venues. You can use Terrace for DeFi-only (no-KYC) or get access to the world's top CEX, OTC, and MM via the KYC-ed platform. Think Coinbase Prime, FalconX, DeBank, 1inch/Matcha, Squid/Cow, DEX Screener, and more rolled into one.

Terrace is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Terrace Price Prediction

Terrace Price History

How to buy Terrace (TRC)

TRC to Local Currencies

Terrace Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Terrace, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Terrace What is the price of Terrace (TRC) today? The live price of Terrace (TRC) is 0.001524 USD . What is the market cap of Terrace (TRC)? The current market cap of Terrace is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TRC by its real-time market price of 0.001524 USD . What is the circulating supply of Terrace (TRC)? The current circulating supply of Terrace (TRC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Terrace (TRC)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Terrace (TRC) is 0.035 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Terrace (TRC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Terrace (TRC) is $ 73.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

