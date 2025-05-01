Join MEXC Today
UBU Price(UBU)
The current price of UBU (UBU) today is 0.01778 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UBU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UBU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 101.21K USD
- UBU price change within the day is +0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of UBU for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000089
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00004
|+0.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00275
|-13.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01591
|-47.23%
Today, UBU recorded a change of $ +0.0000089 (+0.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.UBU 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00004 (+0.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.UBU 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, UBU saw a change of $ -0.00275 (-13.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.UBU 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01591 (-47.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of UBU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+0.05%
+0.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Africa's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment.
|1 UBU to VND
₫467.8807
|1 UBU to AUD
A$0.0277368
|1 UBU to GBP
￡0.013335
|1 UBU to EUR
€0.0156464
|1 UBU to USD
$0.01778
|1 UBU to MYR
RM0.0766318
|1 UBU to TRY
₺0.6843522
|1 UBU to JPY
¥2.5439624
|1 UBU to RUB
₽1.45796
|1 UBU to INR
₹1.503299
|1 UBU to IDR
Rp296.3332148
|1 UBU to KRW
₩25.32761
|1 UBU to PHP
₱0.9915906
|1 UBU to EGP
￡E.0.9037574
|1 UBU to BRL
R$0.1008126
|1 UBU to CAD
C$0.0243586
|1 UBU to BDT
৳2.1608034
|1 UBU to NGN
₦28.4935168
|1 UBU to UAH
₴0.7380478
|1 UBU to VES
Bs1.52908
|1 UBU to PKR
Rs4.9984914
|1 UBU to KZT
₸9.0806016
|1 UBU to THB
฿0.593852
|1 UBU to TWD
NT$0.5696712
|1 UBU to AED
د.إ0.0652526
|1 UBU to CHF
Fr0.0145796
|1 UBU to HKD
HK$0.137795
|1 UBU to MAD
.د.م0.1646428
|1 UBU to MXN
$0.3488436
For a more in-depth understanding of UBU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
