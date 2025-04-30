Ubix.Network Logo

Ubix.Network (UBX) Live Price Chart

$0.000003903
-0.20%(1D)

UBX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Ubix.Network (UBX) today is 0.000003903 USD with a current market cap of $ 177.81K USD. UBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ubix.Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.99K USD
- Ubix.Network price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 45.56B USD

UBX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ubix.Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000000782-0.20%
30 Days$ -0.000000987-20.19%
60 Days$ -0.000005479-58.40%
90 Days$ -0.00000533-57.73%
Ubix.Network Price Change Today

Today, UBX recorded a change of $ -0.00000000782 (-0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ubix.Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000000987 (-20.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ubix.Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UBX saw a change of $ -0.000005479 (-58.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ubix.Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000533 (-57.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UBX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ubix.Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00000385
$ 0.000004331
$ 0.000063503
-0.51%

-0.20%

-2.14%

UBX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 177.81K
$ 88.99K
45.56B
What is Ubix.Network (UBX)

UBIX.Network is a DAG/blockchain hybrid designed to integrate blockchains of various types of consensus into a single p2p network.

Ubix.Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ubix.Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UBX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ubix.Network price prediction page.

Ubix.Network Price History

Tracing UBX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UBX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ubix.Network price history page.

How to buy Ubix.Network (UBX)

UBX to Local Currencies

1 UBX to VND
0.102707445
1 UBX to AUD
A$0.00000608868
1 UBX to GBP
0.00000292725
1 UBX to EUR
0.00000343464
1 UBX to USD
$0.000003903
1 UBX to MYR
RM0.00001682193
1 UBX to TRY
0.00015018744
1 UBX to JPY
¥0.000558129
1 UBX to RUB
0.00032000697
1 UBX to INR
0.00033027186
1 UBX to IDR
Rp0.06504997398
1 UBX to KRW
0.00556774659
1 UBX to PHP
0.00021794352
1 UBX to EGP
￡E.0.00019807725
1 UBX to BRL
R$0.00002213001
1 UBX to CAD
C$0.00000538614
1 UBX to BDT
0.00047433159
1 UBX to NGN
0.00625479168
1 UBX to UAH
0.00016201353
1 UBX to VES
Bs0.000335658
1 UBX to PKR
Rs0.00109725039
1 UBX to KZT
0.00199334016
1 UBX to THB
฿0.0001303602
1 UBX to TWD
NT$0.00012509115
1 UBX to AED
د.إ0.00001432401
1 UBX to CHF
Fr0.00000320046
1 UBX to HKD
HK$0.00003024825
1 UBX to MAD
.د.م0.00003614178
1 UBX to MXN
$0.00007657686

Ubix.Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ubix.Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ubix.Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ubix.Network

