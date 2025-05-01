Join MEXC Today
UPCX Price(UPC)
The current price of UPCX (UPC) today is 3.9291 USD with a current market cap of $ 349.74M USD. UPC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UPCX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 172.00K USD
- UPCX price change within the day is -2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 89.01M USD
Track the price changes of UPCX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.091262
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0652
|-1.64%
|60 Days
|$ +1.3235
|+50.79%
|90 Days
|$ +1.0042
|+34.33%
Today, UPC recorded a change of $ -0.091262 (-2.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.UPCX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0652 (-1.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.UPCX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, UPC saw a change of $ +1.3235 (+50.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.UPCX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.0042 (+34.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of UPCX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.27%
+7.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UPCX is a super app-enabled open-source payment system where UPC is the native token of UPCX and is used for multiple purposes, including processing transactions and maintaining security.
|1 UPC to VND
₫103,394.2665
|1 UPC to AUD
A$6.129396
|1 UPC to GBP
￡2.946825
|1 UPC to EUR
€3.457608
|1 UPC to USD
$3.9291
|1 UPC to MYR
RM16.934421
|1 UPC to TRY
₺151.231059
|1 UPC to JPY
¥562.097046
|1 UPC to RUB
₽322.1862
|1 UPC to INR
₹332.205405
|1 UPC to IDR
Rp65,484.973806
|1 UPC to KRW
₩5,597.00295
|1 UPC to PHP
₱219.125907
|1 UPC to EGP
￡E.199.716153
|1 UPC to BRL
R$22.277997
|1 UPC to CAD
C$5.382867
|1 UPC to BDT
৳477.503523
|1 UPC to NGN
₦6,296.618496
|1 UPC to UAH
₴163.096941
|1 UPC to VES
Bs337.9026
|1 UPC to PKR
Rs1,104.587883
|1 UPC to KZT
₸2,006.669952
|1 UPC to THB
฿131.192649
|1 UPC to TWD
NT$125.888364
|1 UPC to AED
د.إ14.419797
|1 UPC to CHF
Fr3.221862
|1 UPC to HKD
HK$30.450525
|1 UPC to MAD
.د.م36.383466
|1 UPC to MXN
$77.049651
For a more in-depth understanding of UPCX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
