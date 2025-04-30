Uquid Logo

Uquid (UQC) Live Price Chart

$3.981
$3.981
-0.17%(1D)

UQC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Uquid (UQC) today is 3.981 USD with a current market cap of $ 39.81M USD. UQC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Uquid Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 205.22 USD
- Uquid price change within the day is -0.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the UQC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UQC price information.

UQC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Uquid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00678-0.16%
30 Days$ +0.234+6.24%
60 Days$ -0.546-12.07%
90 Days$ -1.03-20.56%
Uquid Price Change Today

Today, UQC recorded a change of $ -0.00678 (-0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Uquid 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.234 (+6.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Uquid 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UQC saw a change of $ -0.546 (-12.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Uquid 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.03 (-20.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UQC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Uquid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.98
$ 3.98

$ 4.095
$ 4.095

$ 69.8
$ 69.8

0.00%

-0.16%

+1.63%

UQC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 39.81M
$ 39.81M

$ 205.22
$ 205.22

10.00M
10.00M

What is Uquid (UQC)

UQUID IS LEADING WEB 3.0 SHOPPING WITH BRIDGE BETWEEN 2TRILION BILLION MARKET OF BLOCKCHAIN WITH 4 TRILLION E-COMMERCE.

Uquid is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Uquid investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UQC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Uquid on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Uquid buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Uquid Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Uquid, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UQC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Uquid price prediction page.

Uquid Price History

Tracing UQC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UQC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Uquid price history page.

How to buy Uquid (UQC)

Looking for how to buy Uquid? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Uquid on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UQC to Local Currencies

1 UQC to VND
104,760.015
1 UQC to AUD
A$6.21036
1 UQC to GBP
2.98575
1 UQC to EUR
3.50328
1 UQC to USD
$3.981
1 UQC to MYR
RM17.15811
1 UQC to TRY
153.18888
1 UQC to JPY
¥569.08395
1 UQC to RUB
326.442
1 UQC to INR
336.87222
1 UQC to IDR
Rp66,349.97346
1 UQC to KRW
5,679.01593
1 UQC to PHP
222.29904
1 UQC to EGP
￡E.202.03575
1 UQC to BRL
R$22.57227
1 UQC to CAD
C$5.49378
1 UQC to BDT
483.81093
1 UQC to NGN
6,379.79136
1 UQC to UAH
165.25131
1 UQC to VES
Bs342.366
1 UQC to PKR
Rs1,119.17853
1 UQC to KZT
2,033.17632
1 UQC to THB
฿132.9654
1 UQC to TWD
NT$127.59105
1 UQC to AED
د.إ14.61027
1 UQC to CHF
Fr3.26442
1 UQC to HKD
HK$30.85275
1 UQC to MAD
.د.م36.86406
1 UQC to MXN
$78.10722

Uquid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Uquid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Uquid Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uquid

$3.981
