What is USD1 (USD1)

USD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future.

USD1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USD1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check USD1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about USD1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USD1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USD1 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USD1, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USD1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USD1 price prediction page.

USD1 Price History

Tracing USD1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USD1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USD1 price history page.

How to buy USD1 (USD1)

Looking for how to buy USD1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase USD1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USD1 to Local Currencies

1 USD1 to VND ₫ 25,641 1 USD1 to AUD A$ 1.53 1 USD1 to GBP ￡ 0.73 1 USD1 to EUR € 0.87 1 USD1 to USD $ 1 1 USD1 to MYR RM 4.23 1 USD1 to TRY ₺ 38.88 1 USD1 to JPY ¥ 142.55 1 USD1 to RUB ₽ 79.47 1 USD1 to INR ₹ 85.07 1 USD1 to IDR Rp 16,129.03 1 USD1 to KRW ₩ 1,366.12 1 USD1 to PHP ₱ 55.34 1 USD1 to EGP ￡E. 49.88 1 USD1 to BRL R$ 5.64 1 USD1 to CAD C$ 1.37 1 USD1 to BDT ৳ 121.84 1 USD1 to NGN ₦ 1,589.82 1 USD1 to UAH ₴ 41.52 1 USD1 to VES Bs 94 1 USD1 to PKR Rs 281.92 1 USD1 to KZT ₸ 511.5 1 USD1 to THB ฿ 32.64 1 USD1 to TWD NT$ 29.97 1 USD1 to AED د.إ 3.67 1 USD1 to CHF Fr 0.82 1 USD1 to HKD HK$ 7.83 1 USD1 to MAD .د.م 9.19 1 USD1 to MXN $ 19.24

USD1 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USD1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USD1 What is the price of USD1 (USD1) today? The live price of USD1 (USD1) is 1 USD . What is the market cap of USD1 (USD1)? The current market cap of USD1 is $ 2.15B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USD1 by its real-time market price of 1 USD . What is the circulating supply of USD1 (USD1)? The current circulating supply of USD1 (USD1) is 2.15B USD . What was the highest price of USD1 (USD1)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of USD1 (USD1) is 1.0077 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of USD1 (USD1)? The 24-hour trading volume of USD1 (USD1) is $ 3.23M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.