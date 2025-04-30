USDCoin Logo

USD

USDCoin (USDC) Live Price Chart

$0.9997
$0.9997
0.00%(1D)

USDC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of USDCoin (USDC) today is 0.9997 USD with a current market cap of $ 62.12B USD. USDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USDCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 135.35M USD
- USDCoin price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.14B USD

Get real-time price updates of the USDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDC price information.

USDC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USDCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.0005-0.05%
60 Days$ -0.0007-0.07%
90 Days$ -0.0003-0.03%
USDCoin Price Change Today

Today, USDC recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USDCoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0005 (-0.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USDCoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDC saw a change of $ -0.0007 (-0.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USDCoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0003 (-0.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USDCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9996
$ 0.9996

$ 0.9998
$ 0.9998

$ 1.1359
$ 1.1359

0.00%

0.00%

+0.01%

USDC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 62.12B
$ 62.12B

$ 135.35M
$ 135.35M

62.14B
62.14B

What is USDCoin (USDC)

USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.

USDCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USDCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USDCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USDCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USDCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USDCoin price prediction page.

USDCoin Price History

Tracing USDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USDCoin price history page.

How to buy USDCoin (USDC)

Looking for how to buy USDCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

USDC to Local Currencies

1 USDC to VND
26,307.1055
1 USDC to AUD
A$1.559532
1 USDC to GBP
0.739778
1 USDC to EUR
0.869739
1 USDC to USD
$0.9997
1 USDC to MYR
RM4.308707
1 USDC to TRY
38.458459
1 USDC to JPY
¥142.767157
1 USDC to RUB
81.255616
1 USDC to INR
84.544629
1 USDC to IDR
Rp16,661.660002
1 USDC to KRW
1,424.07265
1 USDC to PHP
55.843242
1 USDC to EGP
￡E.50.764766
1 USDC to BRL
R$5.618314
1 USDC to CAD
C$1.379586
1 USDC to BDT
121.493541
1 USDC to NGN
1,602.079232
1 USDC to UAH
41.497547
1 USDC to VES
Bs85.9742
1 USDC to PKR
Rs281.045661
1 USDC to KZT
510.566784
1 USDC to THB
฿33.379983
1 USDC to TWD
NT$32.030388
1 USDC to AED
د.إ3.668899
1 USDC to CHF
Fr0.819754
1 USDC to HKD
HK$7.747675
1 USDC to MAD
.د.م9.227231
1 USDC to MXN
$19.584123

USDCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USDCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official USDCoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDCoin

Disclaimer

$0.9997
