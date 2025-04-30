What is USDCoin (USDC)

USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.

USDCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USDCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check USDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about USDCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USDCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USDCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USDCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USDCoin price prediction page.

USDCoin Price History

Tracing USDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USDCoin price history page.

How to buy USDCoin (USDC)

Looking for how to buy USDCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase USDCoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USDC to Local Currencies

1 USDC to VND ₫ 26,307.1055 1 USDC to AUD A$ 1.559532 1 USDC to GBP ￡ 0.739778 1 USDC to EUR € 0.869739 1 USDC to USD $ 0.9997 1 USDC to MYR RM 4.308707 1 USDC to TRY ₺ 38.458459 1 USDC to JPY ¥ 142.767157 1 USDC to RUB ₽ 81.255616 1 USDC to INR ₹ 84.544629 1 USDC to IDR Rp 16,661.660002 1 USDC to KRW ₩ 1,424.07265 1 USDC to PHP ₱ 55.843242 1 USDC to EGP ￡E. 50.764766 1 USDC to BRL R$ 5.618314 1 USDC to CAD C$ 1.379586 1 USDC to BDT ৳ 121.493541 1 USDC to NGN ₦ 1,602.079232 1 USDC to UAH ₴ 41.497547 1 USDC to VES Bs 85.9742 1 USDC to PKR Rs 281.045661 1 USDC to KZT ₸ 510.566784 1 USDC to THB ฿ 33.379983 1 USDC to TWD NT$ 32.030388 1 USDC to AED د.إ 3.668899 1 USDC to CHF Fr 0.819754 1 USDC to HKD HK$ 7.747675 1 USDC to MAD .د.م 9.227231 1 USDC to MXN $ 19.584123

USDCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USDCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDCoin What is the price of USDCoin (USDC) today? The live price of USDCoin (USDC) is 0.9997 USD . What is the market cap of USDCoin (USDC)? The current market cap of USDCoin is $ 62.12B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDC by its real-time market price of 0.9997 USD . What is the circulating supply of USDCoin (USDC)? The current circulating supply of USDCoin (USDC) is 62.14B USD . What was the highest price of USDCoin (USDC)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of USDCoin (USDC) is 1.1359 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of USDCoin (USDC)? The 24-hour trading volume of USDCoin (USDC) is $ 135.35M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!