Founded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI’s GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google’s AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker.

What is the price of VAIOT (VAI) today? The live price of VAIOT (VAI) is 0.02921 USD . What is the market cap of VAIOT (VAI)? The current market cap of VAIOT is $ 10.86M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VAI by its real-time market price of 0.02921 USD . What is the circulating supply of VAIOT (VAI)? The current circulating supply of VAIOT (VAI) is 371.77M USD . What was the highest price of VAIOT (VAI)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of VAIOT (VAI) is 0.476 USD .

