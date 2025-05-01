Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
VeChain Price(VET)
The current price of VeChain (VET) today is 0.02648 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.28B USD. VET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VeChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.03M USD
- VeChain price change within the day is +1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 85.99B USD
Get real-time price updates of the VET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VET price information.
Track the price changes of VeChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000399
|+1.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00407
|+18.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00201
|-7.06%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01995
|-42.97%
Today, VET recorded a change of $ +0.000399 (+1.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.VeChain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00407 (+18.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.VeChain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, VET saw a change of $ -0.00201 (-7.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.VeChain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01995 (-42.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of VeChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
+1.53%
+2.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.
VeChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VeChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check VET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about VeChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VeChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VeChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VeChain price prediction page.
Tracing VET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VeChain price history page.
Looking for how to buy VeChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VeChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 VET to VND
₫696.8212
|1 VET to AUD
A$0.0413088
|1 VET to GBP
￡0.01986
|1 VET to EUR
€0.0233024
|1 VET to USD
$0.02648
|1 VET to MYR
RM0.1141288
|1 VET to TRY
₺1.0192152
|1 VET to JPY
¥3.7882288
|1 VET to RUB
₽2.17136
|1 VET to INR
₹2.238884
|1 VET to IDR
Rp441.3331568
|1 VET to KRW
₩37.72076
|1 VET to PHP
₱1.4767896
|1 VET to EGP
￡E.1.3457136
|1 VET to BRL
R$0.1501416
|1 VET to CAD
C$0.0362776
|1 VET to BDT
৳3.2181144
|1 VET to NGN
₦42.4357888
|1 VET to UAH
₴1.0991848
|1 VET to VES
Bs2.27728
|1 VET to PKR
Rs7.4443224
|1 VET to KZT
₸13.5238656
|1 VET to THB
฿0.8841672
|1 VET to TWD
NT$0.8484192
|1 VET to AED
د.إ0.0971816
|1 VET to CHF
Fr0.0217136
|1 VET to HKD
HK$0.20522
|1 VET to MAD
.د.م0.2452048
|1 VET to MXN
$0.5192728
For a more in-depth understanding of VeChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee