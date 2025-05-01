Join MEXC Today
Vexanium Price(VEX)
The current price of Vexanium (VEX) today is 0.002247 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.65M USD. VEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vexanium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.67K USD
- Vexanium price change within the day is +0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 733.64M USD
Track the price changes of Vexanium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00001185
|+0.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000343
|+18.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000275
|+13.94%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000229
|+11.34%
Today, VEX recorded a change of $ +0.00001185 (+0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.Vexanium 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000343 (+18.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.Vexanium 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, VEX saw a change of $ +0.000275 (+13.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Vexanium 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000229 (+11.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Vexanium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.53%
+2.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vexanium are building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, that is born to support DApps (Decentralized Application), Defi (Decentralized Finance) usability and retail penetration. Vexanium is going to make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to enhance various industries.
|1 VEX to VND
₫59.129805
|1 VEX to AUD
A$0.00350532
|1 VEX to GBP
￡0.00168525
|1 VEX to EUR
€0.00197736
|1 VEX to USD
$0.002247
|1 VEX to MYR
RM0.00968457
|1 VEX to TRY
₺0.08648703
|1 VEX to JPY
¥0.32145582
|1 VEX to RUB
₽0.184254
|1 VEX to INR
₹0.18998385
|1 VEX to IDR
Rp37.44998502
|1 VEX to KRW
₩3.2008515
|1 VEX to PHP
₱0.12531519
|1 VEX to EGP
￡E.0.11419254
|1 VEX to BRL
R$0.01274049
|1 VEX to CAD
C$0.00307839
|1 VEX to BDT
৳0.27307791
|1 VEX to NGN
₦3.60095232
|1 VEX to UAH
₴0.09327297
|1 VEX to VES
Bs0.193242
|1 VEX to PKR
Rs0.63169911
|1 VEX to KZT
₸1.14758784
|1 VEX to THB
฿0.07502733
|1 VEX to TWD
NT$0.07199388
|1 VEX to AED
د.إ0.00824649
|1 VEX to CHF
Fr0.00184254
|1 VEX to HKD
HK$0.01741425
|1 VEX to MAD
.د.م0.02080722
|1 VEX to MXN
$0.04406367
For a more in-depth understanding of Vexanium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
