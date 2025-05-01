Join MEXC Today
Voyager Token Price(VGX)
The current price of Voyager Token (VGX) today is 0.005878 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.80M USD. VGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voyager Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 126.59K USD
- Voyager Token price change within the day is +1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 476.85M USD
Track the price changes of Voyager Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00007258
|+1.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000037
|-0.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001104
|-15.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004418
|-42.91%
Today, VGX recorded a change of $ +0.00007258 (+1.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.Voyager Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000037 (-0.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.Voyager Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, VGX saw a change of $ -0.001104 (-15.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Voyager Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004418 (-42.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Voyager Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.96%
+1.25%
+1.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more.
|1 VGX to VND
₫154.67957
|1 VGX to AUD
A$0.00916968
|1 VGX to GBP
￡0.0044085
|1 VGX to EUR
€0.00517264
|1 VGX to USD
$0.005878
|1 VGX to MYR
RM0.02533418
|1 VGX to TRY
₺0.22624422
|1 VGX to JPY
¥0.84090668
|1 VGX to RUB
₽0.481996
|1 VGX to INR
₹0.4969849
|1 VGX to IDR
Rp97.96662748
|1 VGX to KRW
₩8.373211
|1 VGX to PHP
₱0.32781606
|1 VGX to EGP
￡E.0.29871996
|1 VGX to BRL
R$0.03332826
|1 VGX to CAD
C$0.00805286
|1 VGX to BDT
৳0.71435334
|1 VGX to NGN
₦9.41984768
|1 VGX to UAH
₴0.24399578
|1 VGX to VES
Bs0.505508
|1 VGX to PKR
Rs1.65248214
|1 VGX to KZT
₸3.00201216
|1 VGX to THB
฿0.19626642
|1 VGX to TWD
NT$0.18833112
|1 VGX to AED
د.إ0.02157226
|1 VGX to CHF
Fr0.00481996
|1 VGX to HKD
HK$0.0455545
|1 VGX to MAD
.د.م0.05443028
|1 VGX to MXN
$0.11526758
