What is Viction (VIC)

Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

Viction is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Viction investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Viction on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Viction buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Viction Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Viction, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Viction price prediction page.

Viction Price History

Tracing VIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Viction price history page.

How to buy Viction (VIC)

Looking for how to buy Viction? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Viction on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VIC to Local Currencies

1 VIC to VND ₫ 5,949.8215 1 VIC to AUD A$ 0.352716 1 VIC to GBP ￡ 0.169575 1 VIC to EUR € 0.198968 1 VIC to USD $ 0.2261 1 VIC to MYR RM 0.974491 1 VIC to TRY ₺ 8.700328 1 VIC to JPY ¥ 32.320995 1 VIC to RUB ₽ 18.5402 1 VIC to INR ₹ 19.134843 1 VIC to IDR Rp 3,768.331826 1 VIC to KRW ₩ 322.538433 1 VIC to PHP ₱ 12.625424 1 VIC to EGP ￡E. 11.476836 1 VIC to BRL R$ 1.281987 1 VIC to CAD C$ 0.312018 1 VIC to BDT ৳ 27.477933 1 VIC to NGN ₦ 362.338816 1 VIC to UAH ₴ 9.385411 1 VIC to VES Bs 19.4446 1 VIC to PKR Rs 63.563493 1 VIC to KZT ₸ 115.473792 1 VIC to THB ฿ 7.55174 1 VIC to TWD NT$ 7.246505 1 VIC to AED د.إ 0.829787 1 VIC to CHF Fr 0.185402 1 VIC to HKD HK$ 1.752275 1 VIC to MAD .د.م 2.093686 1 VIC to MXN $ 4.438343

Viction Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Viction, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Viction What is the price of Viction (VIC) today? The live price of Viction (VIC) is 0.2261 USD . What is the market cap of Viction (VIC)? The current market cap of Viction is $ 27.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VIC by its real-time market price of 0.2261 USD . What is the circulating supply of Viction (VIC)? The current circulating supply of Viction (VIC) is 120.81M USD . What was the highest price of Viction (VIC)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Viction (VIC) is 3.915 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Viction (VIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Viction (VIC) is $ 79.48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!