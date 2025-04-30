VIDT DAO Logo

VIDT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of VIDT DAO (VIDT) today is 0.0011817 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.04M USD. VIDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VIDT DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.53K USD
- VIDT DAO price change within the day is +0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 879.77M USD

Get real-time price updates of the VIDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

VIDT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of VIDT DAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000004947+0.42%
30 Days$ -0.0219563-94.90%
60 Days$ -0.0166383-93.37%
90 Days$ -0.0264183-95.72%
VIDT DAO Price Change Today

Today, VIDT recorded a change of $ +0.000004947 (+0.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

VIDT DAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0219563 (-94.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

VIDT DAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VIDT saw a change of $ -0.0166383 (-93.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

VIDT DAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0264183 (-95.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VIDT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of VIDT DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

VIDT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is VIDT DAO (VIDT)

VIDT DAO is a cutting-edge blockchain project that leverages timestamping technology to restore digital trust using its Web3 ecosystem. It operates as an open-source platform, using its unique blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity and integrity of data and documents.

VIDT DAO is a cutting-edge blockchain project that leverages timestamping technology to restore digital trust using its Web3 ecosystem. It operates as an open-source platform, using its unique blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity and integrity of data and documents.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VIDT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about VIDT DAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VIDT DAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VIDT DAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VIDT DAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

VIDT DAO Price History

Tracing VIDT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VIDT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VIDT DAO price history page.

How to buy VIDT DAO (VIDT)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VIDT DAO on exchanges by following standard cryptocurrency purchase procedures.

VIDT to Local Currencies

1 VIDT to VND
31.0964355
1 VIDT to AUD
A$0.001843452
1 VIDT to GBP
0.000886275
1 VIDT to EUR
0.001039896
1 VIDT to USD
$0.0011817
1 VIDT to MYR
RM0.005093127
1 VIDT to TRY
0.045471816
1 VIDT to JPY
¥0.168924015
1 VIDT to RUB
0.0968994
1 VIDT to INR
0.100007271
1 VIDT to IDR
Rp19.694992122
1 VIDT to KRW
1.685730501
1 VIDT to PHP
0.065986128
1 VIDT to EGP
￡E.0.059983092
1 VIDT to BRL
R$0.006700239
1 VIDT to CAD
C$0.001630746
1 VIDT to BDT
0.143612001
1 VIDT to NGN
1.893745152
1 VIDT to UAH
0.049052367
1 VIDT to VES
Bs0.1016262
1 VIDT to PKR
Rs0.332211321
1 VIDT to KZT
0.603517824
1 VIDT to THB
฿0.03946878
1 VIDT to TWD
NT$0.037873485
1 VIDT to AED
د.إ0.004336839
1 VIDT to CHF
Fr0.000968994
1 VIDT to HKD
HK$0.009158175
1 VIDT to MAD
.د.م0.010942542
1 VIDT to MXN
$0.023196771

VIDT DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VIDT DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VIDT DAO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VIDT DAO

