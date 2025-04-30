What is Vita Inu (VINU)

Vita Inu ($VINU) is an OG meme of the BNB Chain since 2021. VINU is one of the first dog meme tokens on BSC. Backed by a strong community and primed to grow alongside the BSC ecosystem.

Vita Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Vita Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VINU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Vita Inu price prediction page.

Vita Inu Price History

Tracing VINU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VINU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Vita Inu price history page.

How to buy Vita Inu (VINU)

1 VINU to VND ₫ 0.000337910915 1 VINU to AUD A$ 0.00000002003196 1 VINU to GBP ￡ 0.00000000963075 1 VINU to EUR € 0.00000001130008 1 VINU to USD $ 0.000000012841 1 VINU to MYR RM 0.00000005534471 1 VINU to TRY ₺ 0.00000049412168 1 VINU to JPY ¥ 0.00000183562095 1 VINU to RUB ₽ 0.000001052962 1 VINU to INR ₹ 0.00000108673383 1 VINU to IDR Rp 0.00021401658106 1 VINU to KRW ₩ 0.00001831807173 1 VINU to PHP ₱ 0.00000071704144 1 VINU to EGP ￡E. 0.00000065180916 1 VINU to BRL R$ 0.00000007280847 1 VINU to CAD C$ 0.00000001772058 1 VINU to BDT ৳ 0.00000156056673 1 VINU to NGN ₦ 0.00002057847296 1 VINU to UAH ₴ 0.00000053302991 1 VINU to VES Bs 0.000001104326 1 VINU to PKR Rs 0.00000360999033 1 VINU to KZT ₸ 0.00000655815552 1 VINU to THB ฿ 0.0000004288894 1 VINU to TWD NT$ 0.00000041155405 1 VINU to AED د.إ 0.00000004712647 1 VINU to CHF Fr 0.00000001052962 1 VINU to HKD HK$ 0.00000009951775 1 VINU to MAD .د.م 0.00000011890766 1 VINU to MXN $ 0.00000025206883

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vita Inu What is the price of Vita Inu (VINU) today? The live price of Vita Inu (VINU) is 0.000000012841 USD . What is the market cap of Vita Inu (VINU)? The current market cap of Vita Inu is $ 11.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VINU by its real-time market price of 0.000000012841 USD . What is the circulating supply of Vita Inu (VINU)? The current circulating supply of Vita Inu (VINU) is 899.60T USD . What was the highest price of Vita Inu (VINU)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Vita Inu (VINU) is 0.000000078038 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Vita Inu (VINU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Vita Inu (VINU) is $ 226.91K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

