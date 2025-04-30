Voxies Logo

Voxies (VOXEL) Live Price Chart

$0.11621
+41.03%(1D)

VOXEL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Voxies (VOXEL) today is 0.11637 USD with a current market cap of $ 28.34M USD. VOXEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voxies Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.02M USD
- Voxies price change within the day is +41.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 243.53M USD

Get real-time price updates of the VOXEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

VOXEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Voxies for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0338091+41.03%
30 Days$ +0.04629+66.05%
60 Days$ +0.0212+22.27%
90 Days$ -0.02123-15.43%
Voxies Price Change Today

Today, VOXEL recorded a change of $ +0.0338091 (+41.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Voxies 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.04629 (+66.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Voxies 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VOXEL saw a change of $ +0.0212 (+22.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Voxies 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02123 (-15.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VOXEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Voxies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07303
$ 0.12486
$ 0.2966
+3.13%

+41.03%

+57.15%

VOXEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 28.34M
$ 21.02M
243.53M
What is Voxies (VOXEL)

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Voxies is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VOXEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Voxies on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Voxies buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Voxies Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Voxies, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VOXEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Voxies price prediction page.

Voxies Price History

Tracing VOXEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VOXEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Voxies price history page.

How to buy Voxies (VOXEL)

Looking for how to buy Voxies? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Voxies on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VOXEL to Local Currencies

1 VOXEL to VND
3,062.27655
1 VOXEL to AUD
A$0.1815372
1 VOXEL to GBP
0.0872775
1 VOXEL to EUR
0.1024056
1 VOXEL to USD
$0.11637
1 VOXEL to MYR
RM0.5015547
1 VOXEL to TRY
4.4779176
1 VOXEL to JPY
¥16.6350915
1 VOXEL to RUB
9.54234
1 VOXEL to INR
9.8483931
1 VOXEL to IDR
Rp1,939.4992242
1 VOXEL to KRW
166.0052961
1 VOXEL to PHP
6.4981008
1 VOXEL to EGP
￡E.5.9069412
1 VOXEL to BRL
R$0.6598179
1 VOXEL to CAD
C$0.1605906
1 VOXEL to BDT
14.1424461
1 VOXEL to NGN
186.4899072
1 VOXEL to UAH
4.8305187
1 VOXEL to VES
Bs10.00782
1 VOXEL to PKR
Rs32.7150981
1 VOXEL to KZT
59.4324864
1 VOXEL to THB
฿3.886758
1 VOXEL to TWD
NT$3.7296585
1 VOXEL to AED
د.إ0.4270779
1 VOXEL to CHF
Fr0.0954234
1 VOXEL to HKD
HK$0.9018675
1 VOXEL to MAD
.د.م1.0775862
1 VOXEL to MXN
$2.2843431

Voxies Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Voxies, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Voxies Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voxies

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

