What is VR1 (VR1)

VR1 is a gaming-centric cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to power the VR1 Arcade ecosystem and associated gaming and application. The token facilitates seamless transaction, incentivizes player engagement, and provides governance rights, ensuring a decetralized and player driven economy.

VR1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VR1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VR1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about VR1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VR1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VR1 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VR1, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VR1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VR1 price prediction page.

VR1 Price History

Tracing VR1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VR1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VR1 price history page.

How to buy VR1 (VR1)

Looking for how to buy VR1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VR1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VR1 to Local Currencies

1 VR1 to VND ₫ 629.74296 1 VR1 to AUD A$ 0.0375768 1 VR1 to GBP ￡ 0.0179288 1 VR1 to EUR € 0.0213672 1 VR1 to USD $ 0.02456 1 VR1 to MYR RM 0.1038888 1 VR1 to TRY ₺ 0.9548928 1 VR1 to JPY ¥ 3.501028 1 VR1 to RUB ₽ 1.9517832 1 VR1 to INR ₹ 2.0893192 1 VR1 to IDR Rp 396.1289768 1 VR1 to KRW ₩ 33.5519072 1 VR1 to PHP ₱ 1.3591504 1 VR1 to EGP ￡E. 1.2250528 1 VR1 to BRL R$ 0.1385184 1 VR1 to CAD C$ 0.0336472 1 VR1 to BDT ৳ 2.9923904 1 VR1 to NGN ₦ 39.0459792 1 VR1 to UAH ₴ 1.0197312 1 VR1 to VES Bs 2.30864 1 VR1 to PKR Rs 6.9239552 1 VR1 to KZT ₸ 12.56244 1 VR1 to THB ฿ 0.7979544 1 VR1 to TWD NT$ 0.7360632 1 VR1 to AED د.إ 0.0901352 1 VR1 to CHF Fr 0.0201392 1 VR1 to HKD HK$ 0.1923048 1 VR1 to MAD .د.م 0.2257064 1 VR1 to MXN $ 0.4725344

VR1 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VR1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VR1 What is the price of VR1 (VR1) today? The live price of VR1 (VR1) is 0.02456 USD . What is the market cap of VR1 (VR1)? The current market cap of VR1 is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VR1 by its real-time market price of 0.02456 USD . What is the circulating supply of VR1 (VR1)? The current circulating supply of VR1 (VR1) is -- USD . What was the highest price of VR1 (VR1)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of VR1 (VR1) is 0.0655 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of VR1 (VR1)? The 24-hour trading volume of VR1 (VR1) is $ 95.89K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.