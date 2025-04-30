What is Dasha (VVAIFU)

vvaifu.fun is a launchpad for on-chain autonomous agents. A single hub where creators can launch an AI agent in seconds. $VVAIFU is the token of the first AI Agent launched on our platform, Dasha.

Dasha is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Dasha investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Dasha Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Dasha, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VVAIFU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Dasha price prediction page.

Dasha Price History

Tracing VVAIFU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VVAIFU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Dasha price history page.

How to buy Dasha (VVAIFU)

Looking for how to buy Dasha? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Dasha on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VVAIFU to Local Currencies

1 VVAIFU to VND ₫ 116.10178 1 VVAIFU to AUD A$ 0.00688272 1 VVAIFU to GBP ￡ 0.00326488 1 VVAIFU to EUR € 0.00388256 1 VVAIFU to USD $ 0.004412 1 VVAIFU to MYR RM 0.01901572 1 VVAIFU to TRY ₺ 0.16972964 1 VVAIFU to JPY ¥ 0.629813 1 VVAIFU to RUB ₽ 0.36182812 1 VVAIFU to INR ₹ 0.3732552 1 VVAIFU to IDR Rp 73.53330392 1 VVAIFU to KRW ₩ 6.29385036 1 VVAIFU to PHP ₱ 0.24636608 1 VVAIFU to EGP ￡E. 0.223909 1 VVAIFU to BRL R$ 0.02497192 1 VVAIFU to CAD C$ 0.00608856 1 VVAIFU to BDT ৳ 0.53619036 1 VVAIFU to NGN ₦ 7.07049472 1 VVAIFU to UAH ₴ 0.18314212 1 VVAIFU to VES Bs 0.379432 1 VVAIFU to PKR Rs 1.24034556 1 VVAIFU to KZT ₸ 2.25329664 1 VVAIFU to THB ฿ 0.14718432 1 VVAIFU to TWD NT$ 0.14136048 1 VVAIFU to AED د.إ 0.01619204 1 VVAIFU to CHF Fr 0.00361784 1 VVAIFU to HKD HK$ 0.034193 1 VVAIFU to MAD .د.م 0.04085512 1 VVAIFU to MXN $ 0.08660756

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dasha What is the price of Dasha (VVAIFU) today? The live price of Dasha (VVAIFU) is 0.004412 USD . What is the market cap of Dasha (VVAIFU)? The current market cap of Dasha is $ 4.38M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VVAIFU by its real-time market price of 0.004412 USD . What is the circulating supply of Dasha (VVAIFU)? The current circulating supply of Dasha (VVAIFU) is 993.31M USD . What was the highest price of Dasha (VVAIFU)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Dasha (VVAIFU) is 0.24012 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Dasha (VVAIFU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Dasha (VVAIFU) is $ 98.83K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

