WAX Price(WAXP)
The current price of WAX (WAXP) today is 0.02442 USD with a current market cap of $ 106.80M USD. WAXP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 238.80K USD
- WAX price change within the day is +1.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.37B USD
Track the price changes of WAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004387
|+1.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00236
|+10.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00531
|-17.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01462
|-37.45%
Today, WAXP recorded a change of $ +0.0004387 (+1.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.WAX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00236 (+10.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.WAX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WAXP saw a change of $ -0.00531 (-17.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.WAX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01462 (-37.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of WAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+1.83%
+0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WAXP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WAX price prediction page.
Tracing WAXP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WAXP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WAX price history page.
|1 WAXP to VND
₫642.6123
|1 WAXP to AUD
A$0.0380952
|1 WAXP to GBP
￡0.018315
|1 WAXP to EUR
€0.0214896
|1 WAXP to USD
$0.02442
|1 WAXP to MYR
RM0.1052502
|1 WAXP to TRY
₺0.9399258
|1 WAXP to JPY
¥3.4913274
|1 WAXP to RUB
₽2.0021958
|1 WAXP to INR
₹2.064711
|1 WAXP to IDR
Rp406.9998372
|1 WAXP to KRW
₩34.78629
|1 WAXP to PHP
₱1.3619034
|1 WAXP to EGP
￡E.1.2410244
|1 WAXP to BRL
R$0.1384614
|1 WAXP to CAD
C$0.0334554
|1 WAXP to BDT
৳2.9677626
|1 WAXP to NGN
₦39.1345152
|1 WAXP to UAH
₴1.0136742
|1 WAXP to VES
Bs2.10012
|1 WAXP to PKR
Rs6.8651946
|1 WAXP to KZT
₸12.4717824
|1 WAXP to THB
฿0.8153838
|1 WAXP to TWD
NT$0.7824168
|1 WAXP to AED
د.إ0.0896214
|1 WAXP to CHF
Fr0.0200244
|1 WAXP to HKD
HK$0.189255
|1 WAXP to MAD
.د.م0.2261292
|1 WAXP to MXN
$0.4788762
For a more in-depth understanding of WAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
