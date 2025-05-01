Join MEXC Today
Wizzwoods Price(WIZZ)
The current price of Wizzwoods (WIZZ) today is 0.0251 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. WIZZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wizzwoods Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 116.42K USD
- Wizzwoods price change within the day is -0.27%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of Wizzwoods for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000068
|-0.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0051
|+25.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.014
|+126.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.014
|+126.12%
Today, WIZZ recorded a change of $ -0.000068 (-0.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.Wizzwoods 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0051 (+25.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.Wizzwoods 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WIZZ saw a change of $ +0.014 (+126.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Wizzwoods 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.014 (+126.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Wizzwoods: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.84%
-0.27%
+0.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wizzwoods is a unique blend of Pixels, Axie Infinity, and DeFi Kingdoms—but with a twist: it’s interchain with Berachain, TON, and Kaia. It’s the first game bridging multiple blockchain ecosystems and unlocking a truly new gaming experience that can only be achieved interchain.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wizzwoods, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WIZZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wizzwoods price prediction page.
Tracing WIZZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WIZZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wizzwoods price history page.
|1 WIZZ to VND
₫660.5065
|1 WIZZ to AUD
A$0.039156
|1 WIZZ to GBP
￡0.018825
|1 WIZZ to EUR
€0.022088
|1 WIZZ to USD
$0.0251
|1 WIZZ to MYR
RM0.108181
|1 WIZZ to TRY
₺0.96635
|1 WIZZ to JPY
¥3.5893
|1 WIZZ to RUB
₽2.057698
|1 WIZZ to INR
₹2.122205
|1 WIZZ to IDR
Rp418.333166
|1 WIZZ to KRW
₩35.75495
|1 WIZZ to PHP
₱1.399827
|1 WIZZ to EGP
￡E.1.275582
|1 WIZZ to BRL
R$0.142317
|1 WIZZ to CAD
C$0.034387
|1 WIZZ to BDT
৳3.050403
|1 WIZZ to NGN
₦40.224256
|1 WIZZ to UAH
₴1.041901
|1 WIZZ to VES
Bs2.1586
|1 WIZZ to PKR
Rs7.056363
|1 WIZZ to KZT
₸12.819072
|1 WIZZ to THB
฿0.837838
|1 WIZZ to TWD
NT$0.804204
|1 WIZZ to AED
د.إ0.092117
|1 WIZZ to CHF
Fr0.020582
|1 WIZZ to HKD
HK$0.194525
|1 WIZZ to MAD
.د.م0.232426
|1 WIZZ to MXN
$0.492211
