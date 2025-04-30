What is Nine Chronicles (WNCG)

Nine Chronicles is the world’s first fully decentralized & open source MMORPG, with user-generated NFTs & serverless infrastructure powered by the community. Nine Chronicle Gold (NCG) is an in-game token of Nine Chronicle, which is used for payments, staking, and governance. NCG can be earned by playing the game. With Ethereum bridge, Nine Chronicle Gold is now available in ERC-20 compatible form, Wrapped NCG (WNCG).

Nine Chronicles Price Prediction

Nine Chronicles Price History

How to buy Nine Chronicles (WNCG)

WNCG to Local Currencies

1 WNCG to VND ₫ 519.4581 1 WNCG to AUD A$ 0.0307944 1 WNCG to GBP ￡ 0.0146076 1 WNCG to EUR € 0.0173712 1 WNCG to USD $ 0.01974 1 WNCG to MYR RM 0.0850794 1 WNCG to TRY ₺ 0.7593978 1 WNCG to JPY ¥ 2.817885 1 WNCG to RUB ₽ 1.6188774 1 WNCG to INR ₹ 1.670004 1 WNCG to IDR Rp 328.9998684 1 WNCG to KRW ₩ 28.1597022 1 WNCG to PHP ₱ 1.1022816 1 WNCG to EGP ￡E. 1.001805 1 WNCG to BRL R$ 0.1117284 1 WNCG to CAD C$ 0.0272412 1 WNCG to BDT ৳ 2.3990022 1 WNCG to NGN ₦ 31.6345344 1 WNCG to UAH ₴ 0.8194074 1 WNCG to VES Bs 1.69764 1 WNCG to PKR Rs 5.5495062 1 WNCG to KZT ₸ 10.0816128 1 WNCG to THB ฿ 0.6585264 1 WNCG to TWD NT$ 0.6324696 1 WNCG to AED د.إ 0.0724458 1 WNCG to CHF Fr 0.0161868 1 WNCG to HKD HK$ 0.152985 1 WNCG to MAD .د.م 0.1827924 1 WNCG to MXN $ 0.3867066

Nine Chronicles Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nine Chronicles, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nine Chronicles What is the price of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) today? The live price of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) is 0.01974 USD . What is the market cap of Nine Chronicles (WNCG)? The current market cap of Nine Chronicles is $ 9.13M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WNCG by its real-time market price of 0.01974 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nine Chronicles (WNCG)? The current circulating supply of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) is 462.42M USD . What was the highest price of Nine Chronicles (WNCG)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) is 4.4157 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nine Chronicles (WNCG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) is $ 61.13K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

