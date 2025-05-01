Join MEXC Today
NFT Worlds Price(WRLD)
The current price of NFT Worlds (WRLD) today is 0.008837 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.29M USD. WRLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NFT Worlds Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.39K USD
- NFT Worlds price change within the day is +0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 712.09M USD
Track the price changes of NFT Worlds for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000317
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000704
|+8.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002297
|-20.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004202
|-32.23%
Today, WRLD recorded a change of $ +0.0000317 (+0.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.NFT Worlds 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000704 (+8.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.NFT Worlds 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WRLD saw a change of $ -0.002297 (-20.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.NFT Worlds 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004202 (-32.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of NFT Worlds: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.36%
+17.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NFT Worlds, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WRLD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NFT Worlds price prediction page.
Tracing WRLD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WRLD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NFT Worlds price history page.
|1 WRLD to VND
₫232.545655
|1 WRLD to AUD
A$0.01378572
|1 WRLD to GBP
￡0.00662775
|1 WRLD to EUR
€0.00777656
|1 WRLD to USD
$0.008837
|1 WRLD to MYR
RM0.03808747
|1 WRLD to TRY
₺0.3402245
|1 WRLD to JPY
¥1.263691
|1 WRLD to RUB
₽0.72445726
|1 WRLD to INR
₹0.74716835
|1 WRLD to IDR
Rp147.28327442
|1 WRLD to KRW
₩12.5883065
|1 WRLD to PHP
₱0.49283949
|1 WRLD to EGP
￡E.0.44909634
|1 WRLD to BRL
R$0.05010579
|1 WRLD to CAD
C$0.01210669
|1 WRLD to BDT
৳1.07396061
|1 WRLD to NGN
₦14.16182272
|1 WRLD to UAH
₴0.36682387
|1 WRLD to VES
Bs0.759982
|1 WRLD to PKR
Rs2.48434581
|1 WRLD to KZT
₸4.51323264
|1 WRLD to THB
฿0.29497906
|1 WRLD to TWD
NT$0.28313748
|1 WRLD to AED
د.إ0.03243179
|1 WRLD to CHF
Fr0.00724634
|1 WRLD to HKD
HK$0.06848675
|1 WRLD to MAD
.د.م0.08183062
|1 WRLD to MXN
$0.17329357
For a more in-depth understanding of NFT Worlds, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
