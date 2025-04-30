Wuffi Logo

Wuffi (WUF) Live Price Chart

$0.0000002018
-2.65%(1D)

WUF Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Wuffi (WUF) today is 0.0000002018 USD with a current market cap of $ 16.88M USD. WUF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wuffi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 94.20 USD
- Wuffi price change within the day is -2.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.62T USD

Get real-time price updates of the WUF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

WUF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Wuffi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000005493-2.65%
30 Days$ -0.0000000102-4.82%
60 Days$ -0.0000000319-13.65%
90 Days$ -0.0000002047-50.36%
Wuffi Price Change Today

Today, WUF recorded a change of $ -0.000000005493 (-2.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Wuffi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000000102 (-4.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Wuffi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WUF saw a change of $ -0.0000000319 (-13.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Wuffi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000002047 (-50.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WUF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Wuffi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000001973
$ 0.0000002073
$ 0.0000016667
0.00%

-2.65%

-3.86%

WUF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 16.88M
$ 94.20
83.62T
What is Wuffi (WUF)

WUFFI is a community-driven, multi-chain meme coin focused on blockchain gamers. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, WUFFI provides a fun and rewarding experience for its members across multiple blockchain networks.

WUFFI is a community-driven, multi-chain meme coin focused on blockchain gamers. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, WUFFI provides a fun and rewarding experience for its members across multiple blockchain networks.

Wuffi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WUF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Wuffi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Wuffi buying experience smooth and informed.

Wuffi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wuffi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WUF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wuffi price prediction page.

Wuffi Price History

Tracing WUF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WUF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wuffi price history page.

How to buy Wuffi (WUF)

Looking for how to buy Wuffi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

WUF to Local Currencies

1 WUF to VND
0.005310367
1 WUF to AUD
A$0.000000314808
1 WUF to GBP
0.000000149332
1 WUF to EUR
0.000000175566
1 WUF to USD
$0.0000002018
1 WUF to MYR
RM0.000000869758
1 WUF to TRY
0.000007763246
1 WUF to JPY
¥0.00002878677
1 WUF to RUB
0.0000165476
1 WUF to INR
0.00001707228
1 WUF to IDR
Rp0.003363331988
1 WUF to KRW
0.000287873754
1 WUF to PHP
0.000011268512
1 WUF to EGP
￡E.0.00001024135
1 WUF to BRL
R$0.000001142188
1 WUF to CAD
C$0.000000278484
1 WUF to BDT
0.000024524754
1 WUF to NGN
0.000323396608
1 WUF to UAH
0.000008376718
1 WUF to VES
Bs0.0000173548
1 WUF to PKR
Rs0.000056732034
1 WUF to KZT
0.000103063296
1 WUF to THB
฿0.000006732048
1 WUF to TWD
NT$0.000006465672
1 WUF to AED
د.إ0.000000740606
1 WUF to CHF
Fr0.000000165476
1 WUF to HKD
HK$0.00000156395
1 WUF to MAD
.د.م0.000001868668
1 WUF to MXN
$0.000003953262

Wuffi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wuffi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Wuffi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wuffi

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

