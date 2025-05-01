Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Arcana Network Price(XAR)
The current price of Arcana Network (XAR) today is 0.00766 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.23M USD. XAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arcana Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.88K USD
- Arcana Network price change within the day is +5.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 421.19M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XAR price information.
Track the price changes of Arcana Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004199
|+5.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00131
|+20.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00035
|+4.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0094
|-55.10%
Today, XAR recorded a change of $ +0.0004199 (+5.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.Arcana Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00131 (+20.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.Arcana Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XAR saw a change of $ +0.00035 (+4.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Arcana Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0094 (-55.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Arcana Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.26%
+5.80%
-4.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arcana Network is a modular L1 powering chain abstractions and intents. Arcana helps developers significantly improve user experience in Web3. XAR is the native utility token used to ensure economic security of the chain, payments and project governance.
Arcana Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Arcana Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check XAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Arcana Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Arcana Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arcana Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arcana Network price prediction page.
Tracing XAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arcana Network price history page.
Looking for how to buy Arcana Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Arcana Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 XAR to VND
₫201.5729
|1 XAR to AUD
A$0.0119496
|1 XAR to GBP
￡0.005745
|1 XAR to EUR
€0.0067408
|1 XAR to USD
$0.00766
|1 XAR to MYR
RM0.0330146
|1 XAR to TRY
₺0.29491
|1 XAR to JPY
¥1.0951502
|1 XAR to RUB
₽0.6279668
|1 XAR to INR
₹0.647653
|1 XAR to IDR
Rp127.6666156
|1 XAR to KRW
₩10.91167
|1 XAR to PHP
₱0.4271982
|1 XAR to EGP
￡E.0.3892812
|1 XAR to BRL
R$0.0434322
|1 XAR to CAD
C$0.0104942
|1 XAR to BDT
৳0.9309198
|1 XAR to NGN
₦12.2756096
|1 XAR to UAH
₴0.3179666
|1 XAR to VES
Bs0.65876
|1 XAR to PKR
Rs2.1534558
|1 XAR to KZT
₸3.9121152
|1 XAR to THB
฿0.2557674
|1 XAR to TWD
NT$0.2454264
|1 XAR to AED
د.إ0.0281122
|1 XAR to CHF
Fr0.0062812
|1 XAR to HKD
HK$0.059365
|1 XAR to MAD
.د.م0.0709316
|1 XAR to MXN
$0.1502126
For a more in-depth understanding of Arcana Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee