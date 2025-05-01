Join MEXC Today
Avalaunch Price(XAVA)
The current price of Avalaunch (XAVA) today is 0.2493 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avalaunch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.79K USD
- Avalaunch price change within the day is -0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Avalaunch for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001884
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0145
|+6.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0072
|-2.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2044
|-45.06%
Today, XAVA recorded a change of $ -0.001884 (-0.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.Avalaunch 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0145 (+6.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.Avalaunch 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XAVA saw a change of $ -0.0072 (-2.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Avalaunch 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2044 (-45.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Avalaunch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-0.75%
-4.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. With its values deeply rooted in the early Avalanche community, we are able to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem.
|1 XAVA to VND
₫6,560.3295
|1 XAVA to AUD
A$0.388908
|1 XAVA to GBP
￡0.186975
|1 XAVA to EUR
€0.219384
|1 XAVA to USD
$0.2493
|1 XAVA to MYR
RM1.074483
|1 XAVA to TRY
₺9.59805
|1 XAVA to JPY
¥35.642421
|1 XAVA to RUB
₽20.437614
|1 XAVA to INR
₹21.078315
|1 XAVA to IDR
Rp4,154.998338
|1 XAVA to KRW
₩355.12785
|1 XAVA to PHP
₱13.903461
|1 XAVA to EGP
￡E.12.669426
|1 XAVA to BRL
R$1.413531
|1 XAVA to CAD
C$0.341541
|1 XAVA to BDT
৳30.297429
|1 XAVA to NGN
₦399.518208
|1 XAVA to UAH
₴10.348443
|1 XAVA to VES
Bs21.4398
|1 XAVA to PKR
Rs70.085709
|1 XAVA to KZT
₸127.322496
|1 XAVA to THB
฿8.324127
|1 XAVA to TWD
NT$7.987572
|1 XAVA to AED
د.إ0.914931
|1 XAVA to CHF
Fr0.204426
|1 XAVA to HKD
HK$1.932075
|1 XAVA to MAD
.د.م2.308518
|1 XAVA to MXN
$4.888773
For a more in-depth understanding of Avalaunch, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
