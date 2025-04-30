What is XCAD Network (XCAD)

XCAD Network is a tokenisation and NFT platform for content creators. It allows creators to issue their own fan tokens and reward their viewers directly on YouTube for consuming their content. Think CHZ but for content creators.

XCAD Network Price Prediction

What will be the future price of XCAD?

XCAD Network Price History

Tracing XCAD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy XCAD Network (XCAD)

XCAD to Local Currencies

XCAD Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XCAD Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XCAD Network What is the price of XCAD Network (XCAD) today? The live price of XCAD Network (XCAD) is 0.06025 USD . What is the market cap of XCAD Network (XCAD)? The current market cap of XCAD Network is $ 2.88M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XCAD by its real-time market price of 0.06025 USD . What is the circulating supply of XCAD Network (XCAD)? The current circulating supply of XCAD Network (XCAD) is 47.73M USD . What was the highest price of XCAD Network (XCAD)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of XCAD Network (XCAD) is 9.10628 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XCAD Network (XCAD)? The 24-hour trading volume of XCAD Network (XCAD) is $ 70.37K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

