What is Chia Network (XCH)

Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.

Chia Network Price Prediction

Chia Network Price History

How to buy Chia Network (XCH)

XCH to Local Currencies

Chia Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chia Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Chia Network (XCH) today? The live price of Chia Network (XCH) is 11.274 USD . What is the market cap of Chia Network (XCH)? The current market cap of Chia Network is $ 157.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XCH by its real-time market price of 11.274 USD . What is the circulating supply of Chia Network (XCH)? The current circulating supply of Chia Network (XCH) is 13.96M USD . What was the highest price of Chia Network (XCH)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Chia Network (XCH) is 2,751 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Chia Network (XCH)? The 24-hour trading volume of Chia Network (XCH) is $ 110.96K USD .

