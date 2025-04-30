Electra Protocol Logo

Electra Protocol Price(XEP)

USD

Electra Protocol (XEP) Live Price Chart

$0.0002962
$0.0002962$0.0002962
-0.40%(1D)

XEP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Electra Protocol (XEP) today is 0.0002962 USD with a current market cap of $ 5.39M USD. XEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Electra Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.85K USD
- Electra Protocol price change within the day is -0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.18B USD

Get real-time price updates of the XEP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XEP price information.

XEP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Electra Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000119-0.40%
30 Days$ +0.0000464+18.57%
60 Days$ +0.0000044+1.50%
90 Days$ -0.0000223-7.01%
Electra Protocol Price Change Today

Today, XEP recorded a change of $ -0.00000119 (-0.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Electra Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000464 (+18.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Electra Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XEP saw a change of $ +0.0000044 (+1.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Electra Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000223 (-7.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XEP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Electra Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002812
$ 0.0002812$ 0.0002812

$ 0.0003099
$ 0.0003099$ 0.0003099

$ 0.0048
$ 0.0048$ 0.0048

-0.84%

-0.40%

+19.05%

XEP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.39M
$ 5.39M$ 5.39M

$ 57.85K
$ 57.85K$ 57.85K

18.18B
18.18B 18.18B

What is Electra Protocol (XEP)

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

Electra Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Electra Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XEP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Electra Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Electra Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Electra Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Electra Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XEP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Electra Protocol price prediction page.

Electra Protocol Price History

Tracing XEP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XEP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Electra Protocol price history page.

How to buy Electra Protocol (XEP)

Looking for how to buy Electra Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Electra Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XEP to Local Currencies

1 XEP to VND
7.794503
1 XEP to AUD
A$0.000465034
1 XEP to GBP
0.00022215
1 XEP to EUR
0.000260656
1 XEP to USD
$0.0002962
1 XEP to MYR
RM0.001276622
1 XEP to TRY
0.011397776
1 XEP to JPY
¥0.04228255
1 XEP to RUB
0.024285438
1 XEP to INR
0.025055558
1 XEP to IDR
Rp4.936664692
1 XEP to KRW
0.422538186
1 XEP to PHP
0.016539808
1 XEP to EGP
￡E.0.01503215
1 XEP to BRL
R$0.001676492
1 XEP to CAD
C$0.000408756
1 XEP to BDT
0.035997186
1 XEP to NGN
0.474678272
1 XEP to UAH
0.012295262
1 XEP to VES
Bs0.0254732
1 XEP to PKR
Rs0.083270706
1 XEP to KZT
0.151275264
1 XEP to THB
฿0.009890118
1 XEP to TWD
NT$0.00949321
1 XEP to AED
د.إ0.001087054
1 XEP to CHF
Fr0.000242884
1 XEP to HKD
HK$0.00229555
1 XEP to MAD
.د.م0.002742812
1 XEP to MXN
$0.005814406

Electra Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Electra Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Electra Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Electra Protocol

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

XEP
USD

1 XEP = 0.0002962 USD

Trade

XEPUSDT
$0.0002962
$0.0002962$0.0002962
+5.18%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee