Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Mixin Price(XIN)
The current price of Mixin (XIN) today is 104.42 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mixin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.55K USD
- Mixin price change within the day is +0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XIN price information.
Track the price changes of Mixin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.9109
|+0.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.58
|-0.56%
|60 Days
|$ -7.08
|-6.35%
|90 Days
|$ -23.9
|-18.63%
Today, XIN recorded a change of $ +0.9109 (+0.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.Mixin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.58 (-0.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.Mixin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XIN saw a change of $ -7.08 (-6.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Mixin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -23.9 (-18.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Mixin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.88%
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized
Mixin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Mixin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check XIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Mixin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mixin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Mixin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Mixin price prediction page.
Tracing XIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Mixin price history page.
Looking for how to buy Mixin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Mixin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 XIN to VND
₫2,747,812.3
|1 XIN to AUD
A$162.8952
|1 XIN to GBP
￡78.315
|1 XIN to EUR
€91.8896
|1 XIN to USD
$104.42
|1 XIN to MYR
RM450.0502
|1 XIN to TRY
₺4,020.17
|1 XIN to JPY
¥14,928.9274
|1 XIN to RUB
₽8,560.3516
|1 XIN to INR
₹8,828.711
|1 XIN to IDR
Rp1,740,332.6372
|1 XIN to KRW
₩148,746.29
|1 XIN to PHP
₱5,823.5034
|1 XIN to EGP
￡E.5,306.6244
|1 XIN to BRL
R$592.0614
|1 XIN to CAD
C$143.0554
|1 XIN to BDT
৳12,690.1626
|1 XIN to NGN
₦167,339.3152
|1 XIN to UAH
₴4,334.4742
|1 XIN to VES
Bs8,980.12
|1 XIN to PKR
Rs29,355.5946
|1 XIN to KZT
₸53,329.3824
|1 XIN to THB
฿3,486.5838
|1 XIN to TWD
NT$3,345.6168
|1 XIN to AED
د.إ383.2214
|1 XIN to CHF
Fr85.6244
|1 XIN to HKD
HK$809.255
|1 XIN to MAD
.د.م966.9292
|1 XIN to MXN
$2,047.6762
For a more in-depth understanding of Mixin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee